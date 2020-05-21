Hadley town departments team up to deliver food to seniors during pandemic

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Every week, the Hadley Council on Aging and the Hadley Fire Department get together to delivery groceries to town residents over the age of 60.

The two Hadley departments started the program after many in-person resources for seniors shut down due to the pandemic.

“I think it’s a great thing that we’re doing for for the community,” Hadley Deputy Fire Chief Evan Briant told 22News. “I know that we keep getting a lot of people that have smiles on their face because they’re seeing other people. That we’re out there doing stuff for the community.”

Hadley firefighters, junior firefighters and Council On Aging volunteers do the shopping for those in need. They decided to run the grocery delivery program themselves because other grocery delivery services have surcharge fees that people may not be able to pay.

Before the pandemic, Hadley Council On Aging was operating out of the Most Holy Redeemer Church due to a new facility being built for the senior center and now because of the pandemic, they’ve had to move even more of their services to be accessed remotely.

“Adults that were generally coming to the senior center to have a congregate meal, we are now delivering it to their homes,” Outreach Coordinator Lauren Hannigan told 22News. “It gives us a chance to just check in on people and see how they’re doing, make sure they don’t have any unmet needs.”

The deliveries happen every Wednesday after they receive the shopping lists from those participating in the program via email or over the phone. Those participating in the grocery delivery program get invoiced from the fire department for their shopping list after the delivery.

If you’re a Hadley resident who may need assistance from the Hadley Council On Aging, click here.