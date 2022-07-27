HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Workers at the Trader Joe’s store on Route 9 in Hadley will hold a union election Wednesday and Thursday, after receiving approval to do so from the National Labor Relations Board.

If the vote passes, the store will become the first in the grocery chain to have its workers unionize.

It comes during a nationwide push for workers’ rights that has seen unionization drives at employers including Starbucks and Amazon.

The National Labor Relations Board says representation petitions have increased by at least 57% since October 2021.