HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – This past Thursday the Trader Joe’s in Hadley voted to terminate a long-time employee and union supporter.

In response to the employees termination the Trader Joe’s United filed unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board. According to Trader Joe’s United, the worker failed to remove a small power tool used to make signs from the stores premise after being asked to do so by management. This power tool was in an area to make signs for the store and was tucked away.

This was the first location in the country to unionize on July 28, 2022. Since June of last year, Trader Joe’s United has filed numerous unfair labor practice charges at the Hadley store. The NLRB has yet to make a ruling on these charges.