South Hadley’s Second Baptist Church welcomes new pastor

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Reverend Dr. Joseph Greene addressed his congregation for the first time Sunday as the new pastor of South Hadley’s Second Baptist Church.

The new pastor is just the 24th religious leader of this baptist church founded in Holyoke during the 1860s. And he’s proud of his western Massachusetts roots.

Reverend Greene told 22News, “I grew up in western Massachusetts and I went to the Army for a little while, but I’ve been in the ministry in western Massachusetts for quite some time.”

Over the years 22News has reported the missionary and community service initiated by the members of South Hadley’s Second Baptist Church.

“We’ve done mission trips to Puerto Rico because of the hurricane we tried to go help the other communities in Puerto Rico and New Orleans anywhere they needed the church’s help,” said Jessica Reverand Merrill.

As Reverend Merrill pointed out, the church has a talented construction team willing to travel anywhere they might be needed to help end suffering.