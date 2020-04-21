Hair stylists look to reopen early with “one client per stylist” rule

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Non-essential businesses have been closed since mid-March, those include barber shops and salons. But, there is a petition asking Governor Charlie Baker to have them reopen.

Hair stylists in Massachusetts are asking Gov. Baker to make an exception when it comes to his executive order of shutting down non-essential businesses until May 4.

The petition was created Wednesday to reopen hair salon and barbers on April 27. The petition asks the governor to let those businesses open with one client in the salon per stylist at a time.

This comes more than a week before the non-essential business order is expected to lift.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, there were 5,664 signatures.

Gov. Baker first issued an executive order shutting down non-essential businesses to the public in mid-March.

Stylists hope to get at least 6,000 signatures on the petition by April 27.