Halloween decoration at Hadley home now has donation box for St. Jude

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – One man in Hadley is going above and beyond this year for his Halloween-home decor.

Riley Quinlan’s home has been a staple of holiday festivities in his neighborhood for years. He decorates his home for just about every holiday that he can find decorations for.

This year, he wants the excitement of his home to benefit others by adding a donation box for visitors for organizations like Saint Jude.

Quinlan told 22News, “I really think that this year I really wanna do something more special and do something for St. Jude and have a donation box out here and see what we can get for donations for that.”

Quinlin says he’s been able to find an inflatable for every holiday throughout the year.