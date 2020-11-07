Hampden 7th District ballots to be recounted after clerk reported wrong numbers

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – There was some confusion in the Hampden 7th District race for State House representative after a town clerk accidentally reported wrong numbers to the Associated Press.

Jake Oliveira is still winning the district race over Chip Harrington. We spoke to both candidates Friday. Tuesday night, Republican candidate for Hampden’s 7th District state representative, Chip Harrington, thought he won after the misreporting of results to the Associated Press.

Belchertown’s town clerk accidentally reported to the AP that Harrington had won, when in fact, Democratic candidate Jake Oliviera was leading the race. By Wednesday morning, the mistake had been corrected and showed Olivera winning the race by more than 100 votes.

Now Harrington wants a recount.

Harrington told 22News, “It needs just to be checked in a more formal fashion. I just can’t assume that especially in Belchertown it was done properly.”

Harrington says his team took the AP’s first result at face value given their reputation for accuracy.

While the numbers that the clerk reported to the associated press were wrong, both candidates’ teams had runners collecting data from precincts which still showed Oliveira ahead in the race. Oliveira told 22News that he understood the confusion caused by the wrong numbers.

“I can appreciate the frustration he felt on election night when he saw the AP numbers and then the differing numbers from what was actually collected,” said Oliveira. “What matters now in this race is the actual vote counts.”

Oliveira says he believes that even with a recount, he will be the winner of the race. Harrington told 22News they’re still deciding if the recount will be of just Belchertown or the whole district.