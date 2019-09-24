Hampshire College accepts enrollment for new Spring 2020 class

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampshire College announced that it will admit a class for its upcoming Spring 2020 term.

According to a news release sent to 22News, on Friday, the school board took an affirmative vote “to admit a class for Spring 2020, moving forward immediately with the steps necessary to do so successfully.”

Twelve new students were welcomed last month for the fall semester. But with the college struggling financially, it was unknown how long the school could keep its doors open.

Hampshire College President, Ed Wingenbach said student enrollment will likely remain between 700 to 800 students for the next three years.

“We have so much interest in students who are interested in coming to transfer for the spring,” he told 22News. “We had almost 150 people contact us out of the blue even though we weren’t accepting applicants. Part of what it shows is that we are likely to do well next year.”

Wingenbach said two developments give him full confidence to the future of an independent Hampshire College.

“One, our community has come forward with historic levels of support, and two, we’ve shown we have the will to launch an innovative new plan for Hampshire’s student experience and to commit to managing expenses, operating within our revenues, and exploring additional revenue sources,” he told 22News.

There is a major effort to reinvent the college and come up with a new academic model and financial plan. In November, Hampshire will submit the plan to its accrediting agency, the New England Commission of Higher Education.

Raising money also continues to be on the school’s radar. The board is hoping for $20 million by June 2020.

The deadline to apply for Spring 2020 is November 15.