Hampshire College appoints new president

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampshire College has appointed a new president, amid the school’s ongoing financial trouble.

In a news release to 22News, Hampshire College said members of its Board of Trustees unanimously voted Edward Wingenbach, Ph.D., as its eighth president on Friday. They describe him as an accomplished passionate administrator, faculty leader, scholar and proponent of liberal arts education.

We welcome Ed to Hampshire, he embodies the many ideals that our students, staff, faculty, and alumni bring to our community. We are ready to support him in our important next steps forward and to work together with a sense of renewal and hope. Luis Hernandez, Chair of the Board

For the past six months, Wingenbach served as acting president of Ripon College in Wisconsin, where he was also vice president, dean of faculty and a professor of politics and government since 2015. He previously held the role of administrator and faculty leader at the University of Redlands in California for 15 years.

For 50 years, Hampshire College has represented all that is best in higher education. I see my charge as helping to reinvigorate its proud legacy of innovation, because its example is too important, and there are too many students who need and want its high-impact, individualized, student-driven education. I believe in Hampshire and I’m excited to help lead it into its second half-century. Edward Wingenbach, Ph.D., Hampshire College president

In early April, the Hampshire College’s seventh president, Miriam Nelson, resigned after holding the position for nine months. The board voted to appoint Kenneth Rosenthal as interim president until new leadership was appointed.

The college announced its financial struggles in January and decided to limit the size of the next incoming class. In late June, the institution said they plan to enroll a full class in fall 2020.