Hampshire College faculty members agree to salary reduction to prevent layoffs

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampshire College announced there will be no faculty layoffs amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the agreement, the faculty will reduce its salary pool for the 2020-2021 school year. Senior faculty and administrators with higher salaries will have a higher percentage cut – which will protect the salaries of other faculty members.

Ed Wingenbach, president of Hampshire College, told 22News that the faculty’s acceptance of salary pool reduction speaks volumes about the character of their faculty members.

“The fact that they are willing to work in this way flexibly to preserve that relationship with our students and to preserve our ability to offer the kind of education that nobody else does I think speaks to how much they care about the college,” said Wingenbach.

Hampshire College intends to welcome students back in the fall, but there will be strict social distancing in dorms and in classrooms.

The plan is contingent on Covid-19 testing capabilities.