Hampshire College holds 49th spring commencement Saturday

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands gathered at the Library Lawn at Hampshire College Saturday for the Class of 2019’s spring commencement.

Nearly 300 students walked across the staged and received their hard-earned diplomas.

“Hampshire College is a special place and it’s a miracle in a sense. It’s maintained this special quality for all these years,” said Charles Longsworth, Founder of Hampshire College. “One who attends Hampshire College is exceedingly fortunate.”

The commencement ceremony included speeches from past and current students. Activist and sexuality educator Erika Hart delivered the keynote address.

Saturday marked the end of a college experience for the nearly 300 Hampshire College students. It was an emotional ceremony for both the graduates as well their families and friends.

Hampshire College will have just 600 students enrolled and 15 first year students this upcoming fall, as it restructures. The college has been struggling financially–and has had to lay off dozens of staff members as a result.

“I’ve been part of the layoffs and such things like that happen, but I wish Hampshire well, and I hope they improve, and continue to grow, and live on,” said Jeremy Ortiz, a Hampshire College staff member.

The college has launched a capital campaign to fundraise money to help rebuild for the future.

Hampshire College spokesperson, John Courtmanche told 22News, “Hampshire College is activley fundraising, we have a major fundraising campaign going on and next year is our 50th anniversary.”

Courtmanche added, “We were founded by our partners with the five collleges and we will be here for a long time.”

