Hampshire College maintains accreditation despite financial crisis

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampshire College will maintain its accreditation as it continues to find ways to solve its financial crisis.

The New England Commission of Higher Education voted Friday that the college remains in compliance.

The Amherst school was in danger of losing its accreditation.

Hampshire will launch a fundraising campaign on December 3, with the goal of raising $60 million by 2024. The campaign has already raised $10.7 million.

Last year’s decision to only admit a small class this fall will affect the college’s operating budgets through 2024