Hampshire College preparing to welcome students for fall semester

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The COVID-19 pandemic is causing significant complications for many schools around the state, as students learn from home for the rest of the spring semester.

Hampshire College, which has been struggling financially, is taking a significant hit due to the coronavirus. For this fiscal year, the school is expected to lose $1.2 million, due to room and board reimbursement, event postponements and cancellations, a lack of donor gifts, and increased student financial need.

Hampshire College however is expected to have students return in the fall.

This spring, the college sent acceptance letters inviting nearly 650 students to join their 50th anniversary class in the fall, as they hope to enroll a total student body of 600 students.

Hampshire College president, Ed Wingenbach, has asked a group of trustees and senior leaders to work with him on developing a range of possible scenarios and to create financial models as the pandemic continues.

Hampshire College is still raising money, and hopes donors will still help even during the COVID-19 pandemic.