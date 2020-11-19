Hampshire College receives $5M alumni donation

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A big boost Wednesday night for Hampshire College and its quest to raise $60 million by 2024.

The college received a $5 million donation to its “Change in the Making” campaign. The money comes from Paula and James Crown. James is a founding member of the college since the 1970s.

Hampshire College has been struggling financially with enrollment down significantly. The president hopes this donation gives the community confidence in the new direction the college is headed.

“Philanthropists of the sophistication of people like Jim and Paula Crown only give money to institutions that they’re confident are doing really good work in ways that will last in the future,” said Ed Wingenbach.

Wingenbach told 22News they hope to increase student enrollment. In the fall of 2019, they saw about 750 students.

Their goal is to increase that number to 1,200.