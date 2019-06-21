Hampshire College to accept full class in fall 2020

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampshire College announced Thursday that they plan to enroll a full class in the fall of 2020 after admitting only 15 students for this fall.

Hampshire College announced four months ago, that they wouldn’t be accepting a full freshman class amid concerns for their financial viability, but the college said a major fundraising push has made them confident they can accept a full class in the fall of 2020.

This fall, Hampshire College will have only 15 first-year students and a total enrollment of only 600. That’s a student to teacher ratio of 10 to 1. But, interim president Ken Rosenthal announced Thursday that the board of trustees voted to accept a full class in the fall of 2020, after receiving a record number of donors this year, after news spread about their desperate need for funds.

The college did make layoffs, including in their admissions department, but the president said they are working to rebuild their admissions staffing to help recruit a full class for the fall of 2020.

Hampshire County residents said Hampshire College remains an important part of the five college community.

“Not every college is acceptable, it’s not a good fit for everybody,” said Olivia Marshall of Northampton. “So the more colleges that can stay open, the better. Definitely, it’s very good that they’re able to take a full class.”

The college was able to raise around $9 million just this spring alone.

Hampshire College was alerted by the New England Commission of Higher Education that they may fail to meet certain accreditation standards, specifically in organization and governance and institutional resources.

The college said they have made major progress and will present their case to the NECHE on November 1.