WATCH LIVE: Hampshire College to announce transformation curriculum

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampshire College is scheduled to announce a transforming curriculum that will benefit the experience students will have around challenges on Wednesday at noon.

According to a news release sent to 22News, three essential elements will be discussed:

Students today are demanding and leading change, long before they arrive at college. Responding to students’ desires to create new knowledge that can meet the challenges of the 21st century, Hampshire is reorganizing itself around critical questions. As the pressing issues of our time evolve, so will our curriculum and structures, generating a continually innovating college. Unbounded . Successful innovators and changemakers easily cross the boundaries of specialization and expertise. Hampshire is removing all barriers across fields of study to create a truly transformative liberal arts college: no majors, no departments, no curricular divisions, liberating students to formulate questions that have never been asked before.

. Successful innovators and changemakers easily cross the boundaries of specialization and expertise. Hampshire is removing all barriers across fields of study to create a truly transformative liberal arts college: no majors, no departments, no curricular divisions, liberating students to formulate questions that have never been asked before. Entrepreneurial. Asking the best questions and pursuing innovative outcomes requires the ability to identify a challenge, mobilize resources, integrate diverse perspectives, collaborate, and successfully propose a solution. Hampshire’s new curriculum will ensure that students can take a project from idea to investigation, concept, and completion.

“We challenged ourselves to deepen our mission to transform higher education by once again asking what sort of education contemporary students need. Redesigning Hampshire in this revolutionary way is a powerful, distinctive innovation that answers pressing challenges that no other college has committed itself to meet.” Ed Wingenbach, President of Hampshire College

