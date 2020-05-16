Hampshire College to host 2020 Commencement virtually

HAMPSHIRE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampshire College will be holding its 2020 Commencement virtually Saturday morning.

According to Hampshire College, the graduation will begin at 11:00 a.m. and will be streamed live on the college’s YouTube and Facebook page. 289 graduating students are scheduled to receive their Bachelor of Arts Degree this year!

“In any year, Commencement is both a celebration of the students who have completed their individual journeys through Hampshire College and a recognition that everyone in our community is essential to making those journeys possible.

Our graduates, and all of our students, were successful during unprecedented conditions this spring because of the extraordinary efforts of everyone at Hampshire. I look forward to congratulating our 2020 graduates and hope everyone will take the opportunity to celebrate with them. We all deserve some communal joy.”

President Ed Wingenbach