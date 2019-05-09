Hampshire College to honor nearly 300 graduates amid financial struggles

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Like most colleges, Hampshire is excited to honor its graduates’ accomplishments and remains optimistic about its financial standing.

Hampshire College expects to see about two thousand guests next week to celebrate its 49th spring Commencement. And at Hampshire, its unique program allows every student to design his or her own curriculum.

“My big deciding factor for why I decided to go here was having a lot of control over what courses I’m going to be taking and being able to mix and match sort of different areas to craft, you know, something that fits my interests,” said Jackson Williams, a junior at Hampshire College.

It’s a quality that the college’s spokesman said they’re well known for and what makes them attractive to students, even though the college has been struggling financially.

“So right now our message is that we’re going through some serious financial planning, we’re looking at creating short term five-year plans, but also we’re looking to create plans about what Hampshire would look like over the next 20 years to the next 50 years,” said Hampshire Spokesman John Courtmanche.

Courtmanche told 22News, 77 students were accepted for the upcoming fall but as of now only 15 are expected to attend.

Hampshire has also kicked off a capital campaign to fundraise money to support planning and help rebuild the college for the future. The Board of Trustees will meet next week to continue its financial planning to look at how it can relaunch admissions.

