Hampshire College welcomes 13 new students

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – New faces were welcomed to Hampshire College Tuesday afternoon, as the school looks towards a brighter future.

The past several months at Hampshire College have not been easy, but the school had something to cheer about. A new president welcomed students, faculty, and staff back to Hampshire College on Tuesday for the 2019 fall semester.

That included 13 students for the incoming class. Under a new president, Edward Wingenbach, the college is looking ahead as the liberal arts school continues to struggle financially. Almost all of the students who were supposed to return decided to come back.

More students returned to Hampshire College this semester than originally expected. The school will see between 700 and 750 students for fall semester, representing 42 states.

That’s up from an expected 600 students earlier this year. To help secure the college’s finances in the short term, a fundraising goal is still in place. The board is hoping for $20 million by June 2020.

“Our extended community, when they realized that the fundamental identity of Hampshire might be under threat, they started giving money,” said Wingenbach. “Since January, we raised $ 9 million in cash and pledges which is about three times what Hampshire normally raises.”

Although there is still a fear that the college could close, Wingenbach said they are hoping for an even bigger class come next spring.

Classes begin on Wednesday.