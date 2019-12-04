Hampshire County businesses reopen following two-day snowstorm

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Businesses have been impacted by the snowy weather. Many places are back open Tuesday after they were closed because of the snow on Monday.

Downtown Northampton was more lively on Tuesday afternoon with shoppers. Many stores had to close early Monday because of the storm.

The Blue Marble in Thornes Market was one of those stores that closed early on Monday. While the snow brought business down, the store saw more customers on Tuesday.

“It’s given us a lot of opportunities to get the last of our holiday product out. Sunday was a nice steady day until the snow started to fall. Yesterday we were only open for a couple of hours,” said Cathie Walz, owner of The Blue Marble.

Like many stores, the Blue Marble expects business to pick up with holiday shoppers. Also, the Northampton parking ban has ended.