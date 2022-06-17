NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – For decades, the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life has taken place so that the lives we have lost to cancer will never be forgotten.

Through funds donated, time given, or awareness raised communities have joined together to make a difference.

In Northampton Friday evening the community indeed came together for a great cause.

“We’re happy to be here after two years of not being here. COVID, COVID related, and we’re looking for good weather and participants and to raise money and hope,” A Relay for Life attendee told 22News.

An important lesson to take away from Relay for Life is that one person can make a difference in remembering those who have passed.

If you would like to make a donation head to the Relay for Life website.