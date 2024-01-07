NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — Hampshire County received more than 11-inches of snow from Saturday night into Sunday afternoon. 22News was out in Northampton to check out the impressive snow totals.

A snow storm moving through Massachusetts covered Hampshire County in snow on Sunday. Prior to this weekend Westover Air Reserve Base only recorded .6-inches of snow in this winter season so far. This is the first time many people have to pull out their snow-blowers and ice scrapers.

Selin Apaydin from Maryland says she hadn’t pulled out her winter clothes all season due to the abnormal weather, “Super, super unpredictable. I packed a whole bunch of warmer clothes and I literally didn’t need to wear them until today. I was like, ‘Ok, so I just packed all that for nothing?'”

With snow totals climbing over 5-inches across western Massachusetts on Sunday morning, the fluffy precipitation was fun for some but not others. The roads presented their own risks. With consistent snow showers throughout the day, many people couldn’t even leave their neighborhoods. Alina Tschumakow pointed out one group of people who often suffer during inclement weather.

“I mean, my first thoughts are definitely to go out and play in it. Which maybe that’s because I haven’t seen it in so long,” expressed Tschumakow. “My second thought is there are people who have to walk, or are out on the street living in this.”

With a possible snow shower coming later this week, residents won’t be able to put away the shovels and brushes just yet.