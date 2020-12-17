Hampshire County gets nearly a foot of snow Thursday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Most of Hampshire County has between 8 and 10 inches of snow so far Thursday morning and the wind could make for a difficult cleanup for residents.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin said residents were out shoveling and clearing sidewalks Thursday morning, but because of the wind, the areas that have already been cleared could be covered again.

He added that residents of Hampshire County and in most of western Massachusetts will probably have to shovel or clear snow several times until it tapers off and stops later in the day. The good news is, the snow is light and fluffy and easy to clear there is just a lot of it and it’s continuing to fall.