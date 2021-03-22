Hampshire County has received fewer vaccine doses than any other county in Massachusetts

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. The makers of COVID-19 vaccines are figuring out how to tweak their recipes against worrisome virus mutations — if and when the shots need an update. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampshire County is receiving fewer vaccine doses per capita than any other county in the state.

Governor Charlie Baker continues to say the lack of distribution is due to the lack of supply but many lawmakers are saying that isn’t the issue.



Regional vaccination sites to open in Hampshire County

Regional vaccination sites in Hampshire County currently have the ability to give thousands of vaccine doses a week but those numbers have no meaning without any vaccine from the state.

“I’ve noticed that the CVS, Walgreens, and other pharmacies are waiting for the vaccine to be received at those sites. People want to get vaccinated sooner rather than later,” said Haley Thomas of Hadley.

Hampshire County is receiving fewer COVID-19 vaccine doses to provide to residents, per capita basis, than any other county in Massachusetts. The 42,888 cumulative doses received so far represent just 26 percent of the population.

Sen. Jo Comerford is one of 54 legislators, who wrote a letter to encourage public health officials to adjust how the vaccines are being allocated to the regional sites.

“They were each asked to develop the capacity for 750 doses a day five days a week, but they were never given that much vaccine,” said Comerford in a phone interview with 22News.

Comerford also said they have yet to receive a direct response to that letter. However, when this issue has been brought up in the past Gov. Baker has said a lot of it is due to the lack of supply from the federal government.

“I say this respect to the governor in his position, I’m afraid he is wrong. The governor has made a choice with limited supply, he could make another choice and indeed I think he should make another choice with the supply that we have,” said Comerford.

Comerford added that a joint hearing will be made with legislators as well as Gov. Baker on this vaccine rollout Tuesday at 11 a.m.