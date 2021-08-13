Hampshire County listed as “substantial” risk for COVID-19 transmission

(WWLP) – The CDC is now designating Hampshire County as substantial risk for COVID-19 transmission, after being the last remaining county in the state with the moderate level.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, had previously put Hampshire County at moderate risk for infection, announced the county as substantial risk on Friday.

The CDC recommends people in substantial or high transmission areas wear a mask indoors in public places to reduce the risk of being infected with the Delta variant. Anyone with a weakened immune system regardless of transmission level are also encouraged to wear a mask.

According to CDC data collected from August 5 through August 11, Hampshire County has 86 positive COVID-19 cases of 6,131 tested with 1.174% positivity rate for the week reported. There were 2 people admitted to the hospital. Residents that are fully vaccinated are 55.7% (89,632) of the total population.

Berkshire and Hampden are included in a total of nine counties as having high levels of transmitting the coronavirus. Franklin and Hampshire are listed as substantial counties with the total of five in Massachusetts.

CDC: Level of Transmission by County