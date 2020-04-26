Hampshire County non-profit benefits from virtual fundraiser

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP)- The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way non-profit organizations serve the needs of their community.

They are restricted from bringing the community together for large events, like annual fundraisers. However, one in Hampshire county found a way to still hold theirs on Sunday.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County live-streamed their “Virtual Daffodil Run” on Facebook and YouTube, so everyone could still participate. This is the organisation’s biggest fundraiser and in order to still have it they had to get creative. Their kids and mentors really rely on the revenue that’s generated from this event.

Participants ran their own courses, and shared pictures of themselves and their finishing times. The organization told 22News, they actually had more participants and sponsors for their run by having it virtual.

“We’ve gotten more sponsorships throughout this process, which is mind-blowing,” said Katie Lipmeyer, Manager of Development and Marketing for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County. “And it really helps our program because although mentoring is so important, it’s not deemed essential.”

The virtual run had 563 participants from 23 states for this year’s fundraiser. Lipmeyer said they far exceeded their goal of raising $44,000. The funds will be used to pay for more resources, case management staff, and social events throughout the year.

Big Brothers Big Sisters serves one 150 kids in Hampshire County, however, there are 200 kids on the waiting list.