Hampshire County Relay for Life fundraiser supporting cancer survivors

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – First responders and their supporters came together for a good cause Wednesday night.

Progression Brewing in Northampton hosted a fundraiser for police, firefighters, and dispatchers participating in Hampshire County Relay for Life on Friday.

From every pint and four pack sold Wednesday night, $1 went to the fire department’s team.

Firefighters are at an elevated risk for certain types of cancers, so Relay for Life has become an important cause to local firefighters.

“It’s very important to us,” firefighter Michael Hatch told 22News. “We have some members who have passed from occupational cancers, we have two members working now who are cancer survivors, so it’s important to us. It’s near and dear to our hearts, so we appreciate the support from these guys here.”

Hampshire County Relay for Life takes place on Friday at Look Park in Northampton.