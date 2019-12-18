Hampshire County residents bring shovels back out for second round of snow

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampshire County saw more snow than places further south.

The shovels are back out, as western Massachusetts is hit with a winter mess. A man was shoveling his sidewalk on Prospect Street in Northampton. He wanted to make sure he got a head start before the ice weighed down the snow anymore.

This Northampton man kept his shovel in the garage and decided to go with the snowblower instead.

“Hasn’t been bad at all, it’s been pretty good since they plowed the street and threw everything on the sidewalk, got to keep out sidewalks clean and that’s what I’m doing,” said Henry Smigielski.

MassDOT and the DPW have been out most of the day treating the roadways. Although we didn’t see much in the way of snow, it was the ice that made things difficult.

“We didn’t get much,” Smigielski said. “Last snowstorm we got way too much. It took a long time to get it done but this isn’t going to take long at all.”

Northampton public schools were closed on Tuesday. It’s the second snow day in as many weeks.