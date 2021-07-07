Hampshire County residents celebrate Dalai Lama’s birthday

(WWLP) – Members of the Regional Tibetan Association of Massachusetts are honoring the 86th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama this week by providing a free hot meal to those in need at four different locations in Hampshire County.

This is the sixth year that the community has served free meals to those in need in the area. The association also released a video Wednesday featuring birthday messages from several lawmakers, city officials, and organizations across Massachusetts.

They include Congressman Jim McGovern, U.S. Senator Ed Markey, Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz, and Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle, among others.