Hampshire County residents compare Wednesday’s heavy rain to October 2011 storm

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Some Hampshire County residents didn’t have to look far to find damage from Wednesday night’s howling wind.

Southampton’s Pomeroy Meadow neighborhood took quite a battering. Power lines that had been torn down by falling trees were in the midst of repair by late Thursday morning.

Electricity and tree removal crews worked tirelessly to restore service. John Lavallee, one of the repair workers, told 22News that he called well into the night to help repair damage from the storm.

“I called up in the middle of the night, called here to help out, put the wires back up,” said Lavallee.

Dan Hagan of Southampton told 22News that the storm was so bad police were outside his house.

Hagan told 22News, “I could hear the wind really howling a couple of times, went out for a short time, and then went out for a longer time because outside our window were the police.”

Dan Hagan’s neighbor across the street, Tom Massimino didn’t fare as badly. Recalling a similar storm years ago, when he lived in nearby Westhampton, Tom purchased a generator for just such an occasion as this.

“When I saw the lights flickering outside my house, the police and fire department were here checking it out,” said Massimino. “A huge tree came across the road there and took all the lines down.”

Ironically, everyone we spoke with quickly recalled another October storm that had torn through western Massachusetts just before Halloween in 2011.