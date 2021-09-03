Hampshire County seeing ‘high’ COVID transmission

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Data from the CDC this week shows Hampshire County is experiencing a high spread of COVID-19, according to the Northampton Health Department.

Northampton’s weekly COVID-19 Dashboard shows there are currently 37 active cases. As of August 27, there have been 1,303 confirmed cases since January 2020 and 91 people have died. The 14-day incidence rate of breakthrough cases from August 12 to 25 is seven per day and 22 cases per day for those unvaccinated.

Health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated as it is the best way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death after getting COVID-19. Residents should also get tested regularly to know their status regardless of vaccination status.

“While fully vaccinated individuals may still be infected and experience mild to moderate illness, the COVID-19 vaccines are powerfully effective at reducing the risk for severe illness,” Northampton Health officials said.

Those who are hesitant or nervous about the safety of COVID vaccines are encouraged to speak to their healthcare provider.