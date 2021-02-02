Hampshire County sees between 5 and 11 inches after Monday’s winter storm

Hampshire County

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampshire County received between five and 11 inches of snow after Monday’s nor’easter, and crews are still cleaning up the area Tuesday morning.

The roads in South Hadley are looking pretty clear Tuesday morning after crews have pre treated them and having been working to clear them overnight. Some side roads are still a little covered so drivers should be aware and drive with caution before heading out.

Some areas in Hampshire County received just a little over five inches of snow where some other areas got closer to ten inches. Here is a list of the snowfall reports for that area:

  • Huntington: 11.5″ 8:39 p.m.
  • Granby: 10.5″ 11:06 p.m.
  • Northampton: 9.5″ 8:20 p.m.
  • North Amherst: 9.5″ 9:31 p.m.
  • Westhampton: 6.0″ 5:40 p.m.
  • Amherst center: 5.5″ 6:30 p.m.

The parking ban in South Hadley is still in effect until 12 p.m. Wednesday.

