NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampshire County Sheriff Patrick Cahillane is warning residents of a recent scheme pretending to be the sheriff’s office to get personal information or money.

Cahillane says these phone calls are not from his office and that they will never call residents and ask for this kind of information. If you receive this type of phone call, hang up the phone and do not give any personal information to them.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has these tips on what to do if a schemer calls:

Hang up the phone: Don’t press any buttons and if you receive a voicemail, do not call it back.

Don’t trust Caller ID: Technology allows schemers to spoof caller id to make it look like the call is coming from an official source.

Never provide financial information when receiving a phone call: If you did not start the call, never provide bank account, credit card or Social Security numbers over the phone until you have verified the caller.

If you do receive a call claiming to be from the Sheriff’s office, you can report it to your local police department or the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office at 413-584-5911.