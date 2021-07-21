Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office offering in-home vaccinations to residents

FILE – In this Sunday, July 11, 2021, file photo, a doctor fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The office of Hampshire County Sheriff Cahillane is offering in-home vaccinations to residents.

The Sheriff’s Department says they have a team of nurses able to provide up to 75 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to residents in Hampshire County. They will be offering the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

If you are interested in getting an in-home appointment for the vaccine, you are asked to contact Bridget Campbell at 413-584-5911 ext. 1237. You have until August 6th to request for an appointment.