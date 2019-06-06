Hampshire County Sheriff’s office warning residents of “phone spoofing”

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Hampshire County Sheriff Patrick Cahillane is advising residents of a “phone spoofing” scam in the Pioneer Valley.

Sheriff Cahillane told 22News his office had received several calls Wednesday from residents in the area who received calls from a person identifying themselves as an employee of the Hampshire Sheriff’s office seeking bail money.

Sheriff Cahillane said the Hampshire Sheriff’s Office never calls private citizens for payments over the phone.

In a news release sent to 22News, “phone spoofing” or “caller ID spoofing” is when a scammer uses caller ID spoofing technology to impersonate the phone numbers of local businesses or government agencies in an attempt to acquire money or some sort of personal information.

If you receive a call like that hang-up and consider calling local police, or the Hampshire Sheriff’s Office at 413-584-5911 and filing a report online with the FBI.

Some additional tips from the Better Business Bureau on what to do if you receive a scammer call are: