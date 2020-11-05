Hampshire County Sherriff’s Office partners with auto group for No-Shave November

The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department Pre-Release Center in Ludlow. Photo taken by Mark M. Murray

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A local sheriff’s office is forgoing the razor to help fight cancer.

The Hampshire County Sherriff’s Office is partnering with the TommyCar Auto Group in Hadley for No-Shave November.

TommyCar Auto Group will be matching all donations raised by the sheriff’s office. And together they are raising money and awareness for cancer research.

This is the second year of the partnership and last year over $5,500 was raised. Carla Cospnzi, President of TommyCar Auto Group, spoke with 22News about the importance of the partnership.

“We’re really grateful for the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office for partnering with us and I think it’s a really fun initiative for them and a great partnership for us for a great cause,” Carla said.

Carla told 22News she believes this year’s amount will be greater than last year’s. Over $2,000 has already been raised.