Hampshire County sled dogs to represent Team USA in world championships

WEST CHESTERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of local sled dogs are heading to Sweden to represent Team USA in the International Federation of Sleddog Sports World Championships.

Hilltown Sleddog’s Marla BB and her team of Alaskan Huskies are well-known competitors in dryland mushing. That’s when the dogs pull humans on a variety of vehicles without snow!

Marla lives with her 24 dogs in West Chesterfield. Four of them– Topaz, Una, Vox, and Ulu– will be traveling with her to Sweden to compete in the world championships. The four-dog races are very competitive.

“We just want to do our best and have fun and be happy and healthy,” she said.

Marla said her Alaskan Huskies love to sprint, but they train for mid-distance. On Friday, they completed a 10-mile run at about 10 miles per hour. After runs, the dogs are treated to a raw snack such as pig organ meat, chopped chicken or chopped beef.

Once they return from Sweden, they’ll head north to Alaska from December to March. There, Marla and her dogs will be participating in the Serum Run, a 685-mile event that commemorates the historic Serum Run of 1924-1925. They’ll complete the journey over the course of 2-3 weeks, stopping in villages along the way. Marla first fell in love with sled dog sports when she was visiting Alaska back in 2008.

“It’s always been a dream to go back where I started,” Marla said.

(Photo courtesy Marla BB)

(Photo courtesy Marla BB)

(Photo courtesy Marla BB)

(Photo courtesy Marla BB)