HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP)– The Hampshire Mall has announced their hours for Christmas weekend, but some business in the mall may have different opening and closing times.

The Mall will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24, and closed on Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25. The Mall reopens on Monday, December 26 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Santa Claus is still available for visits and photos December 21 through Christmas Eve. Reservations and hours can be found here.

The Cinemark movie theater will be open on Christmas Day. Movie selections and show times can be found on their website.

The following businesses will have alternate hours for Christmas Eve: