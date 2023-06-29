HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampshire Mall will be open on Tuesday, July 4 with several businesses open with select hours.
The Mall building will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Below is a list of hours for businesses:
- Arizona Pizza: Closed
- Cinemark: First showing 9:35 a.m., last showing 11:10 p.m.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- FunHub Action Park: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Interskate91: Closed
- JCPenney: 10:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- JoAnn: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- PetSmart: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- PiNZ: Closed
- Planet Fitness: Closing at 1:00 p.m. July 4, Reopening at 4:30 a.m. July 5
- Target: 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
- Trader Joe’s: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
More information can be found on the Hampshire Mall website.