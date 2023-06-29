HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampshire Mall will be open on Tuesday, July 4 with several businesses open with select hours.

The Mall building will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Below is a list of hours for businesses:

  • Arizona Pizza: Closed
  • Cinemark: First showing 9:35 a.m., last showing 11:10 p.m.
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • FunHub Action Park: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
  • Interskate91: Closed
  • JCPenney: 10:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
  • JoAnn: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • PetSmart: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
  • PiNZ: Closed
  • Planet Fitness: Closing at 1:00 p.m. July 4, Reopening at 4:30 a.m. July 5
  • Target: 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
  • Trader Joe’s: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

More information can be found on the Hampshire Mall website.