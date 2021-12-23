Hampshire Mall announces new hours of operation for 2022

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampshire Mall has announced new hours of operation for the upcoming year.

These new hours came as a result of valued feedback and input from both tenants and guests of the mall in Hadley.

Hours of Operation: Effective January 2nd 2022

Monday – Saturday : 11:00a.m. – 7:00p.m.

: 11:00a.m. – 7:00p.m. Sunday: 11:00a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Hampshire Mall wants to remind guests that other stores and restaurants may have hours that differ or extend later into the evening.

Before, heading out to a particular store at the mall, be sure call ahead to find out if the hours of operation have changed for the new year.