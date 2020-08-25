Hampshire Mall announces reduced hours

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampshire Mall has announced reduced hours starting Tuesday based on feedback from both tenants and guests.

According to Hampshire Mall, they had operated at their regular hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on August 3 but after hearing feedback from tenants and guests, the mall decided to reduce their hours.

Their new hours will be Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Guests are reminded that restaurant and anchor stores may continue to offer extended hours into the evening and are encouraged to call ahead to confirm hours or visit the mall’s website.