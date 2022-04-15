HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampshire Mall will be closed on April 17th, Easter Sunday.
However, before he bounces away, the Easter Bunny will be available for photos and visits in Café Square on Friday, April 15th and Saturday April 16th from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The following venues will be open on East Sunday:
- Cinemark: First showing 11:30 a.m., last showing 10:20 p.m.
- PetSmart: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- PiNZ: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Sunday Funday: $10 Arcade Card with the purchase of 2 games of bowling.
- Planet Fitness: 6 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Trader Joe’s: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.