HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampshire Mall has announced that they will be extending their hours for holiday shopping and festivities.

According to a news release from Hampshire Mall, they will be closed on Thanksgiving, except for Planet Fitness, which will close at 1:00 p.m., and Cinemark. The center will reopen from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Black Friday.

Restaurant and entertainment venue hours might vary. Guests are encouraged to call ahead to confirm a specific venue’s hours or by visiting their website.

Santa Claus will be returning to the Hampshire Mall on December 1 on select dates until Christmas Eve. More details about Santa’s visiting hours and photo pricing will be announced at a later date.

The Center for Human Development’s Giving Tree will return on November 15 for the holiday season near Café Square. Guests can make a foster child’s wish come true by buying an item listed on one of the gift tags on the tree. Unwrapped presents with the gift tag attached can be dropped off at the Security Office near Dick’s Sporting Goods.

To find a complete list of the extended holiday hours can be found on their website.