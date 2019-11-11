Hampshire Mall honors Veterans Day with special discounts

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampshire Mall is honoring Veterans Day with special store discounts!
According to a news release sent to 22News, the mall will be providing dining, entertainment, and retail store discounts to those who have served or are actively serving in our Armed Forces.
Take a look at what discounts stores are offering below:
- All In Adventures: Receive $5 off one game.
- Arizona Pizza Company: Receive a free entrée or any size pizza on Veterans Day.
- Autobahn Indoor Speedway: Save 10% on Arrive & Drive, speedway licenses, merchandise, snack, drink, and league products. All packages are per person.
- Faces: Receive 10% off total purchase.
- Kkuljaem Korean Kitchen: Receive 10% off total purchase.
- Mocha Emporium: Receive 10% off total purchase.
- PiNZ: All veterans, active and reserve military members get one free game of bowling and shoe rental on Veterans Day. This offer does not apply to group rates or advance reservations.
- T-Mobile: T-Mobile has exclusive pricing for military and veteran families with their Magenta Military Plans. See a store associate for details.
Customers must show proof of service in order to redeem these offers.