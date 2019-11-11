Hampshire Mall honors Veterans Day with special discounts

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampshire Mall is honoring Veterans Day with special store discounts!

According to a news release sent to 22News, the mall will be providing dining, entertainment, and retail store discounts to those who have served or are actively serving in our Armed Forces.

Take a look at what discounts stores are offering below:

All In Adventures : Receive $5 off one game.

: Receive $5 off one game. Arizona Pizza Company: Receive a free entrée or any size pizza on Veterans Day.

Receive a free entrée or any size pizza on Veterans Day. Autobahn Indoor Speedway: Save 10% on Arrive & Drive, speedway licenses, merchandise, snack, drink, and league products. All packages are per person.

Save 10% on Arrive & Drive, speedway licenses, merchandise, snack, drink, and league products. All packages are per person. Faces: Receive 10% off total purchase.

Receive 10% off total purchase. Kkuljaem Korean Kitchen: Receive 10% off total purchase.

Receive 10% off total purchase. Mocha Emporium: Receive 10% off total purchase.

Receive 10% off total purchase. PiNZ: All veterans, active and reserve military members get one free game of bowling and shoe rental on Veterans Day. This offer does not apply to group rates or advance reservations.

All veterans, active and reserve military members get one free game of bowling and shoe rental on Veterans Day. This offer does not apply to group rates or advance reservations. T-Mobile: T-Mobile has exclusive pricing for military and veteran families with their Magenta Military Plans. See a store associate for details.

Customers must show proof of service in order to redeem these offers.