HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP)– The Hampshire Mall in Hadley will be open on Labor Day with some venues offering alternate holiday hours.

Mall will be open from 10:00am-7:00pm on Monday, September 4. Below is a list of store, restaurant, and entertainment business hours:

Arizona Pizza: Closed

Closed Cinemark: First showing 10:30am, Last showing 10:30pm

First showing 10:30am, Last showing 10:30pm Dick’s Sporting Goods: 9:00am-9:00pm

9:00am-9:00pm FunHub: 11:00am-8:00pm

11:00am-8:00pm Interskate91: 1:00pm-5:00pm

1:00pm-5:00pm JCPenney: 11:00am-7:00pm

11:00am-7:00pm LaserBlast: 1:00pm-5:00pm

1:00pm-5:00pm PetSmart: 9:00am-6:00pm

9:00am-6:00pm Planet Fitness: 7:00am-7:00pm, reopens Tuesday at 4:30am

7:00am-7:00pm, reopens Tuesday at 4:30am PiNZ: Closed

Closed Target: 8:00am-10:00pm

8:00am-10:00pm Trader Joe’s: 8:00am-9:00pm

Mall management suggest calling a business first to confirm opening and closing times.