HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP)– The Hampshire Mall in Hadley will be open on Labor Day with some venues offering alternate holiday hours.
Mall will be open from 10:00am-7:00pm on Monday, September 4. Below is a list of store, restaurant, and entertainment business hours:
- Arizona Pizza: Closed
- Cinemark: First showing 10:30am, Last showing 10:30pm
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: 9:00am-9:00pm
- FunHub: 11:00am-8:00pm
- Interskate91: 1:00pm-5:00pm
- JCPenney: 11:00am-7:00pm
- LaserBlast: 1:00pm-5:00pm
- PetSmart: 9:00am-6:00pm
- Planet Fitness: 7:00am-7:00pm, reopens Tuesday at 4:30am
- PiNZ: Closed
- Target: 8:00am-10:00pm
- Trader Joe’s: 8:00am-9:00pm
Mall management suggest calling a business first to confirm opening and closing times.