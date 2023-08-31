HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP)– The Hampshire Mall in Hadley will be open on Labor Day with some venues offering alternate holiday hours.

Mall will be open from 10:00am-7:00pm on Monday, September 4. Below is a list of store, restaurant, and entertainment business hours:

  • Arizona Pizza: Closed
  • Cinemark: First showing 10:30am, Last showing 10:30pm
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods: 9:00am-9:00pm
  • FunHub: 11:00am-8:00pm
  • Interskate91: 1:00pm-5:00pm
  • JCPenney: 11:00am-7:00pm
  • LaserBlast: 1:00pm-5:00pm
  • PetSmart: 9:00am-6:00pm
  • Planet Fitness: 7:00am-7:00pm, reopens Tuesday at 4:30am
  • PiNZ: Closed
  • Target: 8:00am-10:00pm
  • Trader Joe’s: 8:00am-9:00pm

Mall management suggest calling a business first to confirm opening and closing times.