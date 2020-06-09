Hampshire Mall reopened retail stores, restaurants with new guidelines

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampshire Mall has reopened retail stores and restaurants with new safety guidelines and restrictions as part of phase two of the Massachusetts reopening plan.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the Hampshire Mall will introduce significant changes to its safety and sanitizing policies and procedures along with healthy shopper guidelines with CDC recommendations that everyone should follow before entering the property. The following guidelines will be implemented:

Everyone visiting the Hampshire Mall will be required to wear a face mask

All guests will be reminded to maintain social distancing and stay 6-feet apart with visual reminders placed throughout the center, along with new one-way directional signage to avoid contact with other guests.

The mall has enhanced its cleaning and sanitizing of the common areas and numerous touchpoints, restrooms, seating areas, and food court. This includes using CDC-recommended disinfectants designated as effective against the SARS-CoV-2 virus in accordance with or exceeding CDC sanitation guidelines.

Hampshire Mall’s cleaning team will be utilizing new electrostatic sprayers, leveraging the same technology used to clean hospital rooms to sanitize its center using an approved disinfectant recommended by the CDC.

New hand sanitizer stations will be available at: Digital directories throughout the property Food court areas Elevators and escalators Throughout the common area

Guests are encouraged to take advantage of our additional parking spaces at various center entrances designated for curbside pickup.

Hampshire Mall employees including security, housekeeping employees, and all contractors returning will have health screenings daily.

“Our preparations over the past two months have truly put the safety and well-being of our guests, tenants, and employees first. We are excited to welcome guests back with enhancements to our safety and sanitizing policies and procedures, along with Healthy Shopper Guidelines all visitors must follow prior to visiting the property. Together, we can all do our part to put safety first,” Aiden McGuire, Director of Corporate Communications of the Pyramid Management Group said.

Hampshire Mall Curbside Pickup:

Arizona Pizza Company

Dick’s Sporting Goods

JoAnn Fabric and Crafts

PetSmart

Target

Hampshire Mall Healthy Shopper Guidelines with CDC recommendations that everyone must follow prior to entering the property: