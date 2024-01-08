WESTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampshire Regional educators are calling for fair wages, as contract negotiations continue with their school committee.

Monday night, the educators were joined by supporters in a rally outside of the Hampshire Regional High School ahead of a school committee meeting.

Greg Reynolds, Co-President of the Hampshire Regional Education Association told 22News that they are seeking paid parental leave and fair cost of living adjustments to keep, in order to keep their educators, “We are committed in making this school the best it can be, but we need the resources to be able to do that. To attract people, to retain people, so people can retire with dignity, have children when and how they want and take the time to be with them. It seems like a pretty standard ask.”

The contract has been expired for more than 120 days.