Hampshire Regional H.S. continues senior class tradition

WESTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Even though the pandemic is impacting the school year, Hampshire Regional High School is finding ways to maintain its senior class traditions.

Faculty from the school received guidance from the local board of health to let the Hampshire Regional senior class of 2021 come by to do the annual painting of the senior parking lots.

The students gathered with paints and paintbrushes and while maintaining COVID-19 safety standards they were able to put their personal mark on their own parking spot. 22News spoke with one senior who said this tradition means even more to her, especially during these hard times.

“On my spot, I have ‘the last dance’ because this is it, everyone goes off and moves away so this is huge to have this,” Jocelyn Salomao said.

Hampshire Regional High School will be starting the school year on September 16 with grades 8th through 12th learning remotely.