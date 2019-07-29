Hampshire Regional H.S. receives grant to improve school safety

WESTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampshire Regional High School will soon be able to fix a safety issue that they have dealt with for years.

The school was awarded $59,034 in grant funding earlier this month from the state’s Executive Office of Public Safety and Security to reconstruct the building’s main entrance.

Right now, visitors are supposed to go to the main office to check-in after being buzzed in. But after you get in, anyone is able to walk about the building freely, without heading directly to the main office.

The renovation project will put a window between the office and the foyer area to help monitor who is coming in.

Hampshire Regional Principal Kristen Smidy told 22News, “I think the state money became available because school safety has been such a big topic these last couple of years. So this competitive grant was made available because of those issues popping up recently.”

The district is now in the process of getting bids for the project. They hope to have construction started by the fall.

School officials hope to have the project completed by the end of the year.