WESTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Students and alumni of Hampshire Regional High School organized a walkout Tuesday as the Hampshire Regional Education Association negotiate with the school committee for a fair contract.

Students walked out of class Tuesday morning just after 9 a.m. showing support for their teachers in the hopes that the school committee will improve their contracts. A Hampshire Regional High School graduate who is now a freshman in college came back to participate and show their support.

“I’m just really hoping that the school committee and the administration see how much this does matter to students and that we want the best for our teachers, that we really care about this and that we will be willing to do something about it if nothing is done,” said Ellie Bowser, a graduate of the school.

The association is asking the committee to raise their current offer for 2-percent raises in the next two years to a 2.25 percent raise in the third year.